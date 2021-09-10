Suspicion of withdrawal of money from deceased account

Aurangabad, Sept 10:

A woman has expressed suspicion that a woman has withdrawn money from the bank of a deceased after porting his mobile phone in her name. Accordingly, the Osmanpura police have registered a complaint against the suspect Usha Shivnath Maske alias Usha Patil alias Usha Nargude alias Usha Anand (Pratapnagar).

Deceased Ramnivas Bhandari (Bansilalnagar) had a real estate business in partnership with suspect Usha. He died and his both the mobile phones were with Usha. Bhandari used to do online transaction on his mobile phones. After his death, she ported both the sim cards in her name used it for bank transaction from his bank account, suspected Vinita Ramnivas Bhandari. API Rahul Suryatal is further investigating the case.