Suyash Nursing Home celebrates 21st anniversary

Aurangabad, Nov 29:

Urologist Dr Sharad Somani and anaesthetist Dr Sujata Somani’s Suyash Nursing Home celebrated the 21st anniversary recently.

Dr Somani assimilated the modern techniques in the field of Urology over the years and made the latest technology available at the Nursing Home, which have benefited the patients from Marathwada and the adjoining areas.

The hospital has mini and micro P.C.N.L flexible spectroscopy, helium laser machine, pathology lab, diagnostic centre, X-ray, sonography and others facilities in the service of the patients. Several patients have been treated free of cost through the Rajeev Gandhi Jeevandayi Scheme.