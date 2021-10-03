Swords seized during combing operation

Aurangabad, Oct 3:

The city police have implemented combing operation during the past three days. During the operation, the police seized six swords from three accused in the jurisdiction of the Osmanpura police station. The accused have been arrested. The crime branch police seized three swords from the house of Ajaysingh Gurmukhsingh Kalyani (19) in Osmanpura area on Saturday night.

In another incident, accused Akash Prakash Misal (24, Osmanpura) was arrested near Surana Apartment in Pratapnagar area while wandering with a sword.

The Pundliknagar police while searching a house of the accused Shaikh Mohsin Shaikh Khairu in Hussain Colony found two swords and a katavani.

The action was executed by crime branch PI Avinash Aghav, PSI Amol Maske, Pundliknagar API A S Khatane, Osampura PI Geeta Bagwade and her team.

In other police actions, Manoj Shrirang Kasbe (28, Indiranagar, Garkheda), Kiran Shankar Sathe (30, Rajnagar) were arrested while wandering in the suspicious condition near Sangramnagar flyover on Saturday night.

Moreover, 177 vehicles were checked during the Nakabandi and action was taken aginst 50 vehicles. Similarly, 11 cases of illicit liquor sale and gambling were registered, four absconding accused were arrested, 16 persons were issued warrants and 30 persons were served summons, informed DCP Ujwalla Bankar.