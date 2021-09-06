Teachers’ Day at Chaitanya Valley International

Aurangabad, Sept 6: Teachers’ Day was celebrated in Chaitanya Valley International School, Karmad-Jalna road. The programme began with tree plantation activity and a prayer song. Former education officer Bhausaheb Tupe, director Satish Tupe, principal Dr Sheetal, vice-principal Pradnya Rao, Poonam Rani, and teachers Sudhir Pathak, Rupali Shah, Gajanan Rasve, Anil Jadhav, Jyotish Prasad, Sarika Dhok, Archana Soshte, Varsha Nirantar, Savita Kore offered flowers to a portrait of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. Bhausaheb Tupe threw light on the life of Dr Radhakrishnan. Students of grade VI presented a dance performance and sang a song thanking the teachers. Some of the Grade VIII students delivered speeches. Students conducted different programmes for teachers and response was very good from parents as well.

