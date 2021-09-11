Teachers’ Day at Jain Intl School
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 11, 2021 12:00 AM2021-09-11T00:00:01+5:302021-09-11T00:00:01+5:30
Aurangabad, Sept 10: Teachers' Day was celebrated both virtually and physically at The Jain International School, Aurangabad. Portrait of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was garlanded followed by energetic performances of the educators. Cake cutting ceremony was conducted. Vice-principal Shikha Srivastava feted teachers. Educators thoroughly enjoyed the programme which brought smiles on faces after such a long time.