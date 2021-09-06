Teachers’ Day at Wise Eng School
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 6, 2021 06:30 PM2021-09-06T18:30:01+5:302021-09-06T18:30:01+5:30
Aurangabad, Sept 6: Teachers' Day was celebrated in the Wise English School with great enthusiasm. Various activities were performed by the students live online. School president Syed Khurram Ali along with the members Syeda Shahna and Syeda Tanveer motivated the teachers with their speeches and gave them warm welcome.