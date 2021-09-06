Teachers’ Day celebrated at Sarosh English School

Munawar Peerbhoy Sarosh English High School celebrated Teachers' Day with full vigor.

The notice boards were adorned with messages. All the staff members of Sarosh Group of Schools assembled at Sarosh School which hosted the programme.

As all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy, the morning session was devoted to sports. Prizes were given to the winners. Late, the indoor programme began. Society president Dr Moed Siddiqui, joint secretary M A Pathan, treasurer Raziuddin Shakeel, chairman, School Committee Mohammad Wasil graced the occasion. The programme started by paying tributes to Dr Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan. The management and staff felicitated Pathan for the release of his book "Mahanagarpalika Kaamkaj wa Sabha Kaamkaj Paddhti." Teachers were honoured for their dedication.