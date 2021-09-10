Teacher’s Day celebration at River Dale

Aurangabad, Sept 10: Teacher’s Day function started at River Dale High school with a group song dedicated to all teachers. The students shared their golden memories about their teachers through a PowerPoint presentation followed by a dance performance. Teachers enjoyed various games and won prizes too. The entire event was wonderfully planned by the members of the School Council. Principal Dr Sudhir Hadke addressed the staff. Teachers were honoured for their dedication. Trustee Kajal Patel, Shweta Somani and Sakshi Deshpande were present.