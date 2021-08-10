Teachers should create awareness on Disaster Mgmt: VC Dr Yeole

Aurangabad, Aug 10:

“It is the social responsibility of the teacher to create awareness regarding the disaster management among the students,” said Dr Pramod Yeole, the Vice-Chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU).

He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the online refresher course on Monday on Disaster Management being organised by the Human Resource Development Center (HRDC) of Bamu.

VC Dr Pramod Yeole said nature is the superpower and it is our responsibility to protect nature.

“For disaster management, we should always have a primary and secondary plan. Prevention is better than cure. When it comes to disaster management, be it man-made or natural disaster”, he said.

The VC said that we are witnessing many changes and imbalances in nature because humans have encroached the nature.

Course coordinator Capt Dr Suresh Gaikwad, HRDC director Dr N N Bandela also spoke. Its assistant director of HRDC, Dr Mohammed Abdul Raffey, conducted the proceeding. Teachers from 34 senior colleges are participating in the course.