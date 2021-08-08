Technical inspection for a single flyover on Jalna road

Aurangabad, Aug 8:

Union minister Nitin Gadkari has cancelled the flyover to be constructed on Jalna road in front of Chikalthana airport. He also directed the concerned authorities to conduct a technical inspection for the flyover from Baba Petrol Pump to Cambridge school within a month, informed MP Imtiyaz Jaleel in a press conference here on Sunday.

Jaleel said there are three flyovers on Jalna road. It will soon be surveyed whether it is possible to make a single bridge by cutting the slope of each bridge and erecting new columns. This will be very beneficial for future projects in Shendra industrial area. A single long bridge has also been constructed in Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Hyderabad and Ahmednagar, then why not in Aurangabad. The state government and the municipal corporation must work together to build a single flyover. Expressing displeasure over the functioning of the Lok Sabha, he accused the ruling party and the opposition of having a game plan. He said, the government is benefiting from the confusion created by the opposition parties. It costs minimum of Rs 200 crore to run a session. Issues like Maratha reservation, OBCs are not being discussed by the ruling party and the opposition. The court has said that educational reservation should be given to Muslims. Then why is it not implemented. An expert from the Muslim community should also be included in the list of the members selected for the MPSC committee.

Central Waqf committee's gimmick

When asked about the arrival of the of the Central Waqf committee to the city, Jaleel said that this is a mere gimmick of the Central members. A law should be made by the Center to reclaim the Waqf property. On the contrary, it is easy to come to Maharashtra and make allegations.