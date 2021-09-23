Tehsil tourism fails to gain momentum due to potholed road leading to Mhaismal

Aurangabad, Sept 23:

An air of disappointment has prevailed amongst the public representatives, alert citizens and visitors due to the forbidden path leading to Mhaismal Hill Station from Khuldabad (11-km long).

Former chairperson of Khuldabad Panchayat Samiti and the resident of Mhaismal, Archana Dinesh Ambhore claimed that tehsil tourism is being hampered due to the absence of a good motorable road. " Mhaismal is the destination which bears tourism and spiritual importance. The bread and butter of the localities is dependent upon it. The localities already suffered financial losses due to pandemic situations during the last two waves. Hence, immediate action is need of the hour," said Archana Ambhore.

Social activist Santosh Karpe pointed out, " The potholed road turns extremely slippery in the rainy season and could increase the ratio of accidents. The delay in construction of the road is intolerable. If the road is not constructed on priority, we would resort to agitation."

40 minutes to travel a distance of 11 km

The visitors Prathamesh A. Joshi, Ayan Khan and others suggested, " Kindly do not visit Mhaismal. The thrill of visiting Marathwada's Mahabaleshwar starts fading while crossing the distance of 11 km. In 2018, for travelling this distance, the vehicles (especially cars) would take 30 minutes and in 2021, to cross the same distance is taking 40 minutes. The rise in potholes is forcing to drive vehicles at low speeds. Ironically, the time taken to travel from Aurangabad to Khuldabad (24 km) is 40 minutes. Helicopter service should be introduced between Khuldabad and Mhaismal."

Politicians should voice against an irregularity

Lack of political will is pushing the visitors to suffer and experience trauma on this route. PWD through the contractor is claiming of having spend crores of rupees on the construction of the 11-km road, but why it is not visible to the visitors. The road could have been washed away due to the poor construction quality. The issue is not felling on deaf ears of politicians and bureaucrats due to reasons better known to them. Huge irregularity in the construction of the concrete road could have been taken. A couple of years ago, at least one side of the 10-metres wide concrete road was visible which is completely missing now. A high-level inquiry should be done to punish the guilty. The cry for the good condition of the road is pending for the past 5-7 years, stressed another group of visitors on anonymity.