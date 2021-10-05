Temples to be open for devotees from Navratri

Temples decorated to welcome devotees

Aurangabad, Oct 5:

The wait of one and a half years is finally over. The doors of the temples will be open for devotees on Thursday that will the first day of the auspicious Navratri festival. This has created an atmosphere of excitement among the devotees.

The state government granted permission to open the temples with proper covid protocols in place from October 7. The day also marks the Ghata-stapana, the beginning of Navratri. Hence preparations have began in every temples in the city. Temples are being cleaned and decorated for welcoming the devotees on Navratri.

The Harsiddhi Devi temple in Harsul and the Renuka Mata temple, popularly known as prati Mahur on Jalgaon road, has been lit up with attractive lighting. The Karnapura temple has been painted and a pavilion has been set up in the premises. The Durga Mata temple at N-5, Mahalakshmi temple at Kunwarphalli. Devi temple in Rangargalli, Renuka Mata temple in Nageshwarwadi and the Devi temple in Jyotinagar are also ready to welcome devotees.

A sum of Rs 1.86 crore donated by temples

During the corona period, 14 major temples in the city contributed Rs 1.86 crore in cash to the Chief Minister's relief fund. They also helped the flood victims in Kolhapur. In addition, some temples provided free food to the poor, monthly grocery kits and free medicines to the sick. Food donations are still being made by some temples, said Surendra Biyani, joint charity commissioner.

30 mandals register

The joint charity commissioner office has registered 30 Navratrotsav mandals in the district. The registrations will increase to 60 in the next few days, said the officials.