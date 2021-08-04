Tengle in-charge of labour, administration

Aurangabad, Aug 4:

The municipal administrator has made some changes in the portfolios of the municipal officials. In order to focus more on recovery of property and water bills, deputy commissioner Santosh Tengle has been handed over the responsibility of the labour and general administration department that was earlier looked after by tax assessment officer Aparna Thethe. She was recently promoted to the post of deputy commissioner and was entrusted with the responsibility of various departments including general administration, labour, tax collection and assessment and property. Assistant commissioner Tengle, who was deputed in the municipal corporation, was also promoted and appointed as deputy commissioner. To focus more attention on tax recovery, Pandey decided to handover the charge of labour and general administration to Tengle. Thethe is still in charge of tax assessment and collection as well as property department.