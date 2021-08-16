The MGM School, Padegaon, celebrates 75th Independence Day

Aurangabad, Aug 16: The staff and students of The MGM School, Padegaon celebrated the 75th glorious Independence Day with patriotic fervour. The tricolour was hoisted by the principal, followed by the singing of the National Anthem by one and all. The students presented a variety of cultural programme comprising captivating speeches, patriotic songs and inspiring poems.

The little champs emulated freedom fighters like Mangal Pandey, Bhagat Singh, Rani Laxmibai, Savitribai Phule, Chacha Nehru, Mahatma Gandhi and Babasaheb Ambedkar and delivered their passionate speeches.

The principal stressed upon the theme “Nation First, Always First” and asked students to become responsible matured citizens, believe in oneness and spread the message of love, truth and tolerance to build a strong India.

Deputy director of The MGM Schools Dr Namrata Jajoo appreciated the programme and the excellent show put up by the schoolchildren.