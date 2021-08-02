The MGM School, Padegaon celebrates Kargil Vijay Diwas

Aurangabad, Aug 2: The students of The MGM School, Padegaon organised an online event to glorify 22 years of victory during the Kargil war, recently. The aim of the celebrations was to apprise the younger generation about the valour, gallantry and supreme sacrifice made by our soldiers in recapturing all the Indian posts that had been occupied by the enemy.

The celebration included patriotic poem recitals, showcasing of videos on the Kargil war as well as remembering our brave martyrs Capt Vikram Batra, Capt Manoj Kumar Pandey and others who fought on the highest battlefields of the world in sub-zero temperatures and thwarted the evil designs of the enemy. Principal Permider Virdee and vice-principal Seema Sharma guided the students.