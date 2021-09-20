Thief attired as woman burgled houses in posh localities

Aurangabad, Sept 20:

The crime branch police have arrested a thief, who used to attire as woman and burgled the locked houses in the posh localities in broad daylight. The arrested have been identified as Naeem alias Chunnu Osman Shah (37, Saeeda Colony, Jatwada Road). He has two wives and seven children while cases of murder, fight and others have been registered against him in various police stations.

After releasing from the jail, he targeted the locked houses in the police localities. He used to wear the ladies gown, broke into the house and made off with cash and jewellery. He confessed that he had committed burglaries in N-1, Cidco, Mayur Park and Jatwada areas.

Around 10 months back, the house of Ravindrakumar Ramsundar Sethi (54, N-1, Cidco) was burgled and cash and jewellery were stolen. Later on August 29, the house of lawyer Khalil Ahmed Gulam (55, near Garware Stadium, N-1, Cidco) was burgled and the house of Kadubai Balaji Chathe (45, Mhasobanagar, Harsul) was broken. It has been found that all these thefts were done by Channu.

Under the guidance of crime branch PI Avinash Aghav, PSI Datta Shelke, ASI Nandkumar Bhandare, Kiran Gawande, Sanjaysingh Rajput, Omprakash Bankar, Dharmaraj Gaikwad, Nitin Deshmukh, Ashwin Honrav arrested Channu and handed over to the MIDC Cidco police.