Thief ransacks cars, attempts theft

Aurangabad, Nov 27:

A thief ransacked two cars of an industrialist and attempt theft in his house on Saturday at around 1 am. However, they had to return empty-handed as they could not find anything there. He has been captured on the CCTV camera.

According to the details, industrialist Balaji Jadhav runs a factory in Waluj MIDC area and lives in Waluj Mahanagar. On Friday night, Jadhav and his family members went to sleep after dinner. In the morning, he found that his two cars were ransacked. The window panes were broken and the steerings were damaged. He then inspected the CCTV footage and found that a man covering his mouth entered the premises from the gate and ransacked the cars. Later, he entered the house from the door which was left open. However, he had to return empty-handed as he could not find anything valuable. He left after two hours.

Jadhav informed the Waluj MIDC police that the thief ransacked the cars but had not stolen anything from the house. He has been captured in the CCTV camera, he said.