Three absconding accused arrested

Aurangabad, Aug 20:

The Satara police on Thursday evening arrested three more accused in connection with the attack in Bhogle Automotive Company. They were remanded in judicial custody for one day.

Bhushan Vyavahalkar, an officer of the company had lodged a complaint with the Satara police station alleging that the company was vandalized and the owner and officers of the company were beaten. Police had registered a case and arrested three accused immediately and absconding accused in the case are being traced. The police then arrested the absconding accused Dadarao Kailash Karke (30, Pratapnagar), Gajanan Totaram Sirsath (34, Nishant Park) and Milind Limbaji Kamkar (34, Eknathnagar. Further investigations are being conducted by PSI Devidas Shewale.