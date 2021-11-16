Three arrested in police boy murder case

Slug- All suspects reside in Ambedkarnagar

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Nov 16: Cracking a mysterious case of a policeman’s son within hours, the Cidco traced three youths and handcuffed them on the charge of murdering the youth on Sunday.They have been identified as Sachin Ravindra Gaikwad (31), Pramod Bhagwan Salvi (21) and Vikas Sarjerao Sadashive (22, all residents of Ambedkarnagar) while the victim as Yogesh Narayan Ghuge (Shivneri Colony, Cidco). The police received the information in the wee hours of Sunday that Yogesh was lying in a pool of blood near the crematorium in Ambedkarnagar Chowk area. He died at around 10 am while undergoing treatment. On receiving a tip-off, DCP Deepak Girhe, ACP Suresh Wankhede and others rushed to the spot and issued directives to the investigating officers.Considering the seriousness of the case, PI Sambhaji Pawar personally started the investigation. Special branch PSI Ashok Avchar and his team arrested the three. Their interrogation continued till late at night during which they confessed to have committed the murder.The three and Yogesh knew each other and they had a dispute for the past few days. The police action was executed by PI Pawar, API Shraddha Waidande, Dnyaneshwar Avghad, PSI Avchar, Kailas Annaldas, Santosh Mudiraj, Irfan Khan, Prakash Dongre, Vishal Sonawane and others. Yogesh and Sachin quarrelled on Saturday afternoon. Yogesh’s mother intervened and solved the dispute. Yogesh was brought home and was locked in a room. He asked the family members to release him as he had to go to answer a call of nature. On the condition that he will not go anywhere, his mother opened the door. But, he went outside at around 12.30 am. He was found lying in a pool of blood at around 3 am.During the inquiry, it was revealed that Sachin had an affair with a woman and Yogesh had teased her. The dispute aroused between them over this issue. On Sunday at around 1 am, Yogesh went to the house of the woman.Sachin and the others were also present there. They severely beat Yogesh up with iron rods. He ran in an ATM centre in defence but they chased him and dragged him out of ATM centre and again beat him on the head and legs with rods. He died due to excessive blood loss, the sources said.