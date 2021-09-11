Three-day Mahalakshmi festival

Mahalakshmi Avahan (First Day) Married women put Mahalakshmi idols (Mukhavatas) in decorated dishes according to their family traditions and bring them back from the threshold of the house. Feet of women who carry statues of Mahalakshmi are washed and cleaned. Coloured swastik of Kunkum is made at the place. Mahalakshmi idols are installed at the decided place. Footprints of Mahalakshmi are made from the door to the place where Goddesses are installed. Children create auspicious sounds by using dish and spoon and then Mahalakshmi idols are installed. Devotees pray to Mahalakshmi for eternal blessings and attractive and beautiful decorations are done at the place. A saree is worn to a (kothi) a type of tin container, along with ornaments. Mahalakshmi idols are installed and decorated on the Kothi in the pleasant atmosphere. Married women worship Mahalakshmi with Naivedya of vegetable and Bhakar in the first evening of the arrival of Goddess. Generally, this system is observed in western Maharashtra and this is known as beckoning Mahalakshmi (Gauri).

Mahalakshmi Puja (Second Day)

Mahalakshmi arrives on Jyeshtha Nakshatra, therefore the second day is very important during this festival. Puja and Aarti are performed in the morning with Naivedya of Rava laddu, Besan laddu, Karanji, Chakli, Shev and Gul Papdi Laddu. Some people perform ’Aarti’ in the afternoon and some in the evening. Relatives and friends are invited to have a delicious meal and Prasad after Aarti. There are sixteen types of vegetables in the meal. Generally, we have one vegetable in the meal but on the occasion of Mahalakshmi festival, we can have sixteen types. Women get an opportunity to explore their culinary skills. Pan-Supari Vida is offered to relatives and friends after a meal. Women organize Haldi-Kunkum programmes in some places in Maharashtra. All women and girls are welcomed while paying obeisance to Mahalakshmi.

Visarjan (Third Day)

Mahalakshmi arrives at the house on the first day. They are worshipped with a delicious meal on the second day and farewell is given to them on the third day. They leave for their in-law’s house, so Mahalakshmi (Gauri) Visarjan is performed. Knots are tied in some families that consist of cotton or yarn along with haldi-kunkum, dry fruit, flowers, marigold leaves, pumpkin flowers and silk thread. Haldi kunkum, silk thread, marigold leaves, and pumpkin fruit are important. Mahalakshmi Puja and Aarti are performed along with sweet Shevaya Kheer, Urad Dal, roasted papad Naivedya. Women go to relatives and friend’s houses on the third day in Marathwada and pay obeisance to Mahalakshmi. Haldi Kunkum programmes are organized. Women observe the decoration and worship style of Mahalakshmi at each other's houses. Mahalakshmi Jarvis takes place by performing Puja, Aarati and invitation for the next year. Idols made from metal and POP are not immersed. Kothis are kept for the next year and some families keep the same from generation to generation. Yellow thread in the neck of Mahalakshmi is tied to everyone’s hand. Many people keep the same in their hand for a year and replace the old one.