Three days pass since the assault, but no complaint yet

Aurangabad, Dec 3:

Three resident doctors of the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) were assaulted by 6 to 7 relatives of a patient in ward no 13 on Tuesday night. Three days have passed since the incidence, but no complaint has been lodged in the police station. The GMCH administration has clarified that a complaint will be lodged after an internal inquiry.

There are frequent incidents of disputes between doctors and relatives in the GMCH. The administration has always taken a firm stand and lodged a complaint with the police. However, according to sources, the security of the surgical building is handed over to the security agency Mesco. The agency should file a police complaint as there are differences of opinion among the doctors who were assaulted by the group.

An internal inquiry committee of medical superintendent and deputy superintendent, headed by Dr Maruti Lingayat has been formed. The committee will file a complaint after conducting an inquiry. The security personnel who reached the spot will also be asked to file a complaint, said Dr Kashinath Chaudhary, medical superintendent.