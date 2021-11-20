Tondoli dacoity accused to be booked under MCOCA

Aurangabad, Nov 20:

Seven dacoits were arrested for conducting a dacoity on a house on the farm at Tondoli in Paithan tehsil and gang-raping two women here. The special inspector general of police K M Mallikarjun Prasanna has sanctioned the request to book these dacoits under Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), the sources informed.

The dacoits conducted a dacoity on the farmhouse on October 19 and also gang-raped two women from the house. The local crime branch of the Aurangabad rural police and Bidkin police station teams arrested seven dacoits including Prabhu Shamrao Pawar, Pralhad Jadhav, Somnath Babasaheb Rajput, Nandu Bhaginath Borse, Anil Bhausaheb Rajput, Kishor Ambadas Jadhav and Dnyaneshwar Murlidhar Jadhav. The rape victims had identified the accused during an identification parade at Harsul Jail. SP Nimit Goyal had submitted a proposal to the special IGP, which has been sanctioned now. It has been unveiled that the gang has conducted dacoities at 13 places, of which MCOCA will be imposed in five cases, the sources said.