Top tax payers of the region felicitated

Aurangabad, Aug 29:

The Pune Income Tax (IT) department is celebrating the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'. On this ocassion the department felicitated the top tax payers and the retired officers of the department on Saturday. Principal chief commissioner of income tax Chhavi Anupam addressed the attendees. The webinar was attended by the top tax payers of Aurangabad, Nashik, Thane and Kolhapur and retired officers of the department.

The programme was held online at IT office Aurangabad on behalf of the Pune region. Commissioner of IT, Aurangabad Achal Sharma felicitated Endurance Technologies, Wockhardt Ltd. Satosh Jhawar attended on behalf of Endurance Technologies and Monisha Brahma attended on behalf of Wockhardt. P S Mutha, retd additional commissioner was also felicitated. Additional commissioner Vishwas Mundhe, Deputy commisioners Vijay Netke, Rupesh Shewale, IT officers Pravin Pande, A K Thakur, Vivek Kumar, Shakeel Khan, Rahul More, CA Yogesh Agrawal, Ganesh Shilwant and others were present.