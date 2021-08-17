TPA demands to resolve pending cases in Nashik division

Aurangabad, Aug 17:

The Tax Practitioners Association (TPA) in a statement sent to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi have appealed to resolve the pending cases of CGST appeals in Nashik division and transfer the cases to Aurangabad division of CGST.

The association said that the tax payers are deprived of the true benefit of the amnesty due to expiry of the time limit to activate GST registration. The government came up with a GST amnesty scheme in order to help small taxpayers to file their pending GST returns. However due to cancellation of GST registration status they are not able to do so. Also the time limit of 90 days, to reactivate such cancelled registration is over. This is directly impacting, rather stopping tax payers to avail this Amnesty scheme. In case of GST registration cancellation by CGST office, we have to file an online application of appeal at Nashik division and the department is asking us to submit a hard copy of the application for the same. Meanwhile, there are a number of appeals pending with the Nashik division. Therefore, we request to transfer the cases of Aurangabad division at Aurangabad CGST office to avoid time and cost involved for the same and to resolve the appeal cases at the earliest to take the benefit of Amnesty scheme and voluntarily restore all GST cancelled registration of dealers which enables them to file returns and pay taxes for any period.