Traffic disruption due to landslide in Gautala Ghat

Aurangabad, Sept 7:

The traffic on Nagad-Gautala Ghat route got closed for the vehicular traffic due to landslide in Mhasoba Mandir vicinity today at 10 am. The vicinity is receiving a downpour since Monday night. Meanwhile, the downpour was continued till the afternoon, as a result, the rescue operation including clearing of debris was undertaken by the PWD after 5 pm.

The location of the ghat is eight kilometres away from Kannad. The police after knowing about the incident diverted the traffic immediately.

Route diverted through Chapner

Earlier, the Autram Ghat route has been closed for traffic due to landslides at eight to ten locations, for the past week. Hence Kannad-Nagad-Gautala ghat route was considered as an alternate route for the vehicles. The landslide and rockfall incidents took place at two different locations. Hence, the vehicles are coerced to proceed to Chalisgaon via Chapner.

PWD deputy engineer (sub-division, Kannad) P T Sonkamble said, " We came to know about the rockfall on Tuesday morning. It happened due to heavy rainfall in the region during the whole night. Following the continuous rainfall, the boulders along with the soil got slipped and formed debris on the main road. The officers and personnel concerned, along with the JCB contractor have been ordered to clear the remove the debris. It was hard to reach the spot due to rainfall. As a result, the works got started in the evening."

The range forest officer (Nagad) Sagar Dhole said, " The rockfall incidents took place near forest department's section number 548 and 549. The ghat passes through Gautala Sanctuary. Due to rainfall, the soil flew in large capacity. Hence the debris of boulders mixed with soil blocked the road."