Transporters will not pay for loading, unloading goods

Aurangabad, July 31:

The transport associations have settled the dispute between the transporters and the traders and as per new rule the transporters will not pay for the loading and unloading of the goods. The new rule will be implemented across the country from August 1.

Giving more information, president of the Aurangabad Goods Transport Association Fayyaz Khan said, the All India Motor Transport Congress, New Delhi has issued a circular in this regard. The transporters are only responsible for transporting goods from one place to another. However, complaints were received from transporters that they are made to pay for loading and unloading of goods. As a result, the organisation has now decided on a single nationwide policy that the trader and company sending or receiving goods will have to pay for the loading and unloading of the goods. Transporter will only transport goods. Vice president Asad Ahmed, Rajendra Maheshwari, secretary Jaykumar Dhavni and others were present.

Problems can be solved through coordination

Till now, the transporters were the one to load the goods in the truck and unload it on the destination. If the transporters cannot afford to pay the charges, they should increase the rate of payment from the shopkeepers. In the end, either the transporters or the merchant has to pay the price. This issue should be resolved through coordination between freighters and traders, said Subhash Lomte, general secretary, Rajya Hamal Mapadi Mahamandal.

Labourers will be unemployed

The workers who are involved in loading and unloading goods at various yards and warehouses will be unemployed as traders will use their own labours to complete the task. Hence thousands of labourers will lose their work, said Nilesh Sethi, General Kirana Merchant Association.