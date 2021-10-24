Travelling in tourist vehicles get more expensive as fares hiked by 23 per cent

Aurangabad, Oct 24:

With the skyrocketing prices of diesel and petrol, the business of car rental has come to a standstill. But as the fuel price are rising the Aurangabad tourism and travels association has decided to increase the fares of tourist cars, minibuses and travels by 23 per cent.

A meeting of the association was held on Sunday regarding the rate hike. After discussion, it was decided unanimously to increase the tariff rates of cars, mini buses and travels buses by Rs 5 per litre and further if the price continue to rise in future. A few days ago, travels operators decided to increase fares during the Diwali period. Association president Vinod Patil, secretary Anil Kahale, vice president Pravin Dere, treasurer Sachin Thole, members Ishwar Suryavanshi, Sachin Pangaonkar, Madan Jaiswal and Prasanna Patil were present.

Less than the rate fixed by RTO

It has been decided to increase fares by 23 per cent due to fuel price hike. The rental rates are lower than the rate fixed by the RTO office in 2018, said Patil.

Rent fixed in the meet

Depending on the type of vehicle, AC and non-AC cars rental will be between Rs 12 to Rs 19 per km, Rs 26 for AC 13 and 17 seater vehicles and Rs 23 for non AC, Rs 30 for 20 seater AC, Rs 27 for non AC, Rs 33 for 25 seater AC and Rs 30 for non AC, Rs 50 for 25 seater AC bus, Rs 50 for AC and Rs 35 for non AC.