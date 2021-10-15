Tree plantation drive on Dussehra

Aurangabad, Oct 15:

A tree plantation drive was held by the Jan Sahyog Foundation on the occasion of Dussehra in the Padegaon area on Friday. Foundation president Prashant Gire informed that this is the second year that we planted Apta trees on the occasion of Dussehra. Every year, heaps of Apta tree leaves are seen lying in the Karnapura area after Dussehra. Marathwada only has 4 per cent forest cover and taking this into consideration people must give up the practice of distributing Apta leaves and instead plant a Apta tree to celebrate the occasion. Large number of citizens participated in the drive.