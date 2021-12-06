Tributes paid to Dr Ambedkar on ‘Mahaparinirvan Din’

Aurangabad, Dec 6:

Tributes were paid to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his Mahaparinirvan Din (death anniversary) through various places in the city on December 6.

Various programmes were organised at Bhadkal Gate, University gate, Dr Ambedkar statues, Buddha Viharas, government, semi-government establishments, schools and colleges in the city. The followers of Dr Ambedkar paid tribute in a disciplined manner through queues and following the Covid guidelines.

Later year, public gatherings were banned by the government on Mahaparinirvan Din due to the corona crisis. Hence, the followers paid tributes from their homes. This year, they followed all the covid guidelines and paid tributes. Several people paid obeisance in queues at Bhadkal Gate, University Gate and various other places since Sunday midnight. The volunteers of the Samta Sainik Dal, Bhartiya Bauddha Mahasabha and Republican Party of India looked after the maintenance of disciple at Bhadkal Gate.

The state executive president of Republican Party of Inda Baburao Kadam, Milind Shelke, Shanjay Thokal, Kishor Thorat, Arvind Avsarmol, Prashant Shegaonkar, Balkrishna Ingle, Dilip Padmukh, Vishwanath Dandge and others were present.

Nagsen Van Aaji- Maji Vidhyarthi and Republican Sena and Bhartiya Bauddha Mahasabha organised a blood donation camp at Bhadkal Gate at 10 am to 5 pm. Mahasabha also organised a paritran path. Blood donation camps were also organised at Kileark and other places. A corona vaccination camp was organised at Laxmi Colony. Sakhubai Salve and her troop presented Bhim - Buddha Geets at Bhadkal Gate.