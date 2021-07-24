TruJet to restart air service

Aurangabad, July 24:

After Indigo Airline, TruJet is planning to start the air services from the city soon. The TruJet flights are likely to be operated from Aurangabad for Hyderabad and Ahmedabad within a month, the sources said.

The domestic air services were hampered due to the Corona Crisis in the country.

SpiceJet had started the Delhi - Aurangabad service from October 8, 2019 and later expanded for other destinations. However, the company closed the operation within seven months due to Corona crisis.

TruJet’s Hyderabad and Ahmedabad services were also hampered in the city. As the Corona wave receded, Indigo started air services from the city for Mumbai, Delhi and Hyderabad. Presently, Air India is also operating flights for Mumbai and Delhi. Now, the passengers are eagerly waiting for the TruJet’s Hyderabad and Ahmedabad services. The airline is planning to restart the services, the officers informed.