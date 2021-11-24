Truth of ED probe against Eknath Khadse will come to light: BJP MP Raksha

Aurangabad, Nov 24:

MP Raksha Khadse said that Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducting a probe against NCP leader Eknath Khadse and the truth would come to light.

She was interacting with media persons at the BJP office in Osmanpura on Wednesday. MP Raksha Khadse blamed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) Government for the rise in violence against women in the State. When she was asked what does she think as his daughter-in-law since the BJP is targeting NCP leader Eknath Khadse, she replied, "I thought such a question would come up as his daughter-in-law. The ED is conducting an investigation. Allegations are being made. However, whatever is true, will come to light.”

Raksha said Eknath Khadse was her political godfather and he had the responsibility to expand his party. She said that she also had the responsibility of her party.

“No dispute arises because of the responsibilities of different parties in the family. Politics is not brought into the family matter. He is with me as a father. Our family ties are strong,” she said.

Accusing the Government of not taking atrocities on women in the State seriously, she said the case of NCP's Shaikh Mehboob was being suppressed. The BJP MP said that the Government was delaying the enactment of Shakti Act.

“When Eknath Khadse joined the NCP, I had announced that I will remain in the BJP full-time. I have the same stand today and I am firmed on it,” she said. Raksha claimed that he (Eknath) did not force her on her political stand. Lata Dalal, Savita Kulkarni, Madhuri Advant, Manisha Munde, Basavaraj Mangrule and others were present at the briefing.