Two involved in mangalsutra theft arrested

Aurangabad, Oct 23:

Two suspects involved in snatching mangalsutra and mobile of a woman in Bajajnagar on Friday night were caught within 24 hours of the crime by the MIDC Waluj police. Goods worth Rs 34,000 have been recovered from the suspects.

According to information, Sharda Dilip Tambat (35, Bajajnagar) had gone to purchase vegetables at Jaybhavani Chowk, Bajajnagar. While she reached near Vitthal-Rukmini temple, three suspects riding a motorcycle snatched her mangalsutra weighing 6 grams and mobile phone. Tambat then registered a complaint in Waluj MIDC police station. Beside, she gave an exact description of one of the suspects to the police.

PI Sandeep Gurme immediately swung into action and started a search operation. CCTV footage on the main road and description of the suspect were circulated to all police stations. The police received information that the suspects were roaming in the Pandharpur area. A team immediately reached Pandharpur and arrested Rahul Ashok Dhotre (24, Bajajnagar) and Salman Arif Sheikh (20, Ranjangaon) at around 9.30 pm.

They found the Mangalsutra and two stolen mobiles from the suspects. Their third accomplice ran away before the police reached the spot. The action was taken under the guidance of PI Gurme by PSI Chetan Ogle, Prakash Gaikwad, Babasaheb Kakde, Suresh Kacche and Sandeep Kute.