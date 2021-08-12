Two riders died in tempo dash near Bidkin

Aurangabad, Aug 12:

Two motorcyclists died, on the spot, after the vehicle on which they were riding was hit by a speeding tempo, at Shekta Crossroad, near Bidkin, today at 10 am. The deceased have been identified as Abasaheb Kadubal Waghmode (35) and Deva Vaijanath Kale (12).

The tempo laden with sand was speeding towards Bidkin from Shekta, while the motorcyclists were riding in the opposite direction. The tempo dashed the two-wheeler near the crossroad at 10 am. Waghmode and Kale died on the spot. Later on, the tempo also got upside down after driving a distance of 200-300 metres away. Hence the tempo-driver Dutta Rohidas Dabhade also sustained injuries.

Acting upon the information, Bidkin police rushed the deceased and the injured to the government hospital in Bidkin. Later on, the police restored traffic by shifting the tempo on the side of the road with the crane. Under the guidance of the assistant police inspector Santosh mane, PSI J V More is investigating the case.

The deceased Waghmode was a shepherd and a native of Dindewadi village (in Shevgaon tehsil-district Ahmednagar). Presently, the family was staying with their sheep in Bidkin locality. A pal of gloom descended in the village and the family. The deceased 12-year-old boy was a resident of Savkheda (in Gangapur tehsil) and was known to Waghmode, therefore, he was riding pillion.