Two ZP doctors, two AMC lab-technicians in two bogus COVID patients case

Aurangabad, Nov 23:

The inquiry committee appointed by the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administrator to probe the admission of two bogus Covid patients at Meltron Covid Care Hospital has submitted the report today. The report suspects the involvement of AMC's two contractual lab technicians and Zilla Parishad's two doctors.

The three-member committee headed by Dr Vaishali Mudgalkar submitted a report to the municipal officer of health (MoH) Dr Paras Mandlecha. In the three-pages long report, the committee raised suspicion on the role of two AMC's lab technicians while checking visitors at the garden. Their work has been stopped, but the committee recommended proper action against them. The committee also mentioned the involvement of two doctors of ZP. However, the inquiry underlined that the AMC has filed an FIR, therefore, the inquiry conducted by police will be the final, said the sources.

It may be noted that the Siddharth Garden and the Zoo reopened after a gap of 20 months from November 12. The testing of each visitor seeking entry was mandatory. Hence, the health staff deployed on duty were conducting rapid antigen tests. Hence two persons were detected as Covid positive and they were directed for admission to Meltron Hospital in Chikalthana. However, instead of positive patients, two bogus patients (who were normal) were sent to the hospital on November 13 for admission. When the irregularity got surfaced, the AMC lodged a complaint against the duo.