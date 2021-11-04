Ulema Board protests Tripura incident

Aurangabad, Nov 4:

All India Ulema Board registered a protest against the vandalism and arson of a mosque in Tripura. A delegation of the Board led by its City unit president Shaikh Asif Sk Mehboob submitted a memorandum to union Home Minister through the divisional commissioner stating that Muslims in Bangladesh and India have nothing to do with it.

“Muslims are being targeted in India due to the incident and they are fleeing. Stern action should be taken against those who are behind it,” they said. Shaikh Sahil, Shaikh Parvez, Shaikh Mohsin, Siddique Khan, Shaikh Zaker, M D Nazir, Shaikh Qayyum, Shaikh Aamer, Shaikh Hameed, Shaikh Shabbir were present.