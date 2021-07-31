Uncertainty looms over Sahitya Sammelan

Aurangabad, July 31:

The 94th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya sammelan to be held in March at Nashik was delayed due to corona pandemic. It was decided to hold the sammelan after covid subsides. But as the chances of situation improving seem to be slim.

The Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Mahamandal (ABMSM) is thinking of cancelling the sammelan. On the other hand, the organiser, Lokhitwadi Mandal has demanded to extend deadline of the samellan. The organisers stated that the arrangements could be made in a short span as all preparations have been completed. Giving more information, Mahamandal president principal Kautikrao Thale Patil said, a meeting will be held on August 8 of the ABMSM at Marathwada Sahitya Parishad. Twenty members will be present for the meeting. Discussion on holding the sammelan will be held among the members. Recently minister Chhagan Bhujbal has said that it is difficult to organize the sammelan due to corona. Meanwhile, Jaiprakash Jategaonkar, the chief organizer of the Nashik sammelan said that the restrictions on corona are still in place. We are keeping a close eye on what will be decided in the August 8 meeting.