Union minister Dr Karad extends medical help to air passenger on board

Aurangabad, Nov 16:

A doctor by profession, the union Minister of State for Finance, Dr Bhagwat Karad, extended medical help to a passenger onboard Delhi-Mumbai's IndiGo flight on Monday. The passenger due to giddiness in the mid-air due to blood pressure and collapsed suddenly. He was sitting in the row behind the minister. However, as soon as Dr Karad came to know he reached out to him and provided first aid. The timely primary treatment helped the person to come out of danger as he then walked on his foot towards his place from Mumbai Airport.

The doctor and minister Dr Karad is being applauded on social media for his action. He is a famous paediatrician in Marathwada. Today, he is a politician, but he had never stopped rendering his medical service wherever and whenever needed. Few days ago, he noticed an accident in front of Subhedari Guest House. Setting aside his protocol, he rushed to treat the injured person. The same courtesy was observed on Monday in the flight.

While speaking to Aurangabad First, Dr Karad said, " I came to know that one passenger sitting in rows on my backside collapsed due to giddiness and uneasiness. I immediately rushed to attend him. Such a thing happens when a person woke up from sleep and stands on feet. Getting his pulse was a bit hard. I then provided first aid treatment like pressing his chest. After a few pumpings, he regained his consciousness. I was glad to see when he went on his foot from Mumbai airport."