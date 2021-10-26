United Spirits announces Rs 31,200 bonus

Aurangabad, Oct 26:

The United Spirits Ltd, Chikalthana has announced a Diwali bonus of Rs 31,200 to the workers for 2020-21. The workers celebrated the announcement by distributing sweets. The discussions between the union members and the company management took place in a positive environment. Unit head Anant Vasekar, unit HR Nagesh Deshpande, senior executive Sagar Tonde, union president Rambhau Nikalje, secretary Babasaheb Sasane, committee members Devidas Ingale, Balu Abhang, Ravi Thorat and others were present.