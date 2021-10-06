University has responsibility to pay minimum wage to employees

Aurangabad, Oct 6:

Deputy Labour Commissioner Chandrakant Raut informed Dr Bababsaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) that the actual owner (university) has the responsibility of paying minimum wage to labour if the private labour contractor cannot do it.

Marathwada Youth Wing president of RPI-A Nagraj Gaikwad made a complaint with vice-chancellor of the university and submitted is copy to Deputy Labour Commissioner that security guards, skill and unskilled employees are not get minimum wage from the labour contractor.

“The employees hired through the contractor get a meagre honorarium. If they demand minimum wage, they are pressurised through the contractor,” he said in the complaint.

In a letter issued to the Bamu registrar, the Deputy Labour Commissioner stated that the university should ensure that the employees get minimum salary.