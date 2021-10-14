Unsafe balconies prompt occupants for safety measures

Aurangabad, Oct 14:

The sudden death of a minor age girl, after falling from the balcony of a flat in Buddi Lane, has created a sensation in the city. Once again it has made the issue of balconies debatable. Time has come to think whether the railing fixed by the builder or self, in the balcony, is lower than the prescribed height or not?

The flat occupants will have to take safety measures on their own without depending upon the builders and developers.

It is learnt that the height of the steel grill fixed in the balcony was not as per the standard height. As a result, the girl unknowingly fell off from the low height railing. Generally, the builders fix the railings, but it is the occupants who have to increase the height of the grills as a safety measure depending upon kids in the family.

Presently, the Town Planning (TP) section of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) is sanctioning permission for the construction of 13 storeyed buildings. Earlier, permission was granted to eight-storey (of 24 metres height) and 12 storeyed (of 36 meters height) in the city. The railing fixed in the balcony is 2.5 to 3 feet in height. Some alert citizens or occupants cover their balconies with steel mesh. There is a dire need to raise the height at the time of construction only.

The assistant director (Town Planning) Jayant Kharwadkar said," The railing is fixed up to the height of 3-feet (or one metre). The balcony can be covered, if the occupant does not want it. The AMC can grant permission for the construction of a 16 storey building (50 metres) not beyond it as the fire fighting equipment supports us till that much height only. Indeed, the balconies should be constructed as per standard measures only."

4-yr-old incident refreshed

Four years ago, Janhavi, a two-year-old granddaughter of a trader in Mondha, Harishankar Dayma, was playing in the balcony of the third floor at his residence in Pandariba. She fell from the balcony on May 11, 2017. After that incident, Dayma covered the balconies of all four floors with steel mesh for the safety of little children in the family. The death of a girl from Buddi Lane refreshed the incident of Janhavi today.