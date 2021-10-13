Use electricity thriftily to avoid darkness in festival period

Aurangabad, Oct 13:

Mahaveetran Company asked the consumers to use electricity religiously in peak hours to avoid darkness in Diwali.

It may be noted that 13 power generation units that supply power to the electricity company in the State were shut down because of a shortage of coal.

Now, saving electricity in the morning and evening timing peak period is more responsibility than compulsion.

Mahaveetran Company is making efforts like purchasing electricity from other sources, hydel power’ to reduce the deficit.

To avoid load shedding, the consumers were asked to use electricity religiously from 6 am to 10 am and from 6 pm to 10 pm.

Power supplied on three-phase to agriculture lines for eight hours daily to avoid load shedding. The deficit can be reduced if it is saved in peak hours.

Joint-managing director of Mahaveetran (Aurangabad region) Dr Mangesh Gondawale, said that the consumers should use electricity judiciously from 6 am to 10 am and 6 pm to 10 pm to maintain a balance between demand and supply.

“People should use LED and LCD bulbs, non-conventional energy resources. Avoid utilising inverter,” he added.

The category-wise number of consumers in the district is as follows;

-Domestic consumers-6,12,779

-Agriculture-2,23,983

-Industrial--14,941