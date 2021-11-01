Use green crackers between 8 to 10 pm: CP

Aurangabad, Nov 1:

The Commissioner of Police, Dr Nikhil Gupta, appealed the people to follow the Supreme Court and Green Tribunal directives and use only green crackers between 8 to 10 pm during Diwali, in a press conference held at district collectorate on Monday.

There is a ban on salient killer crackers while crackers cannot be busted in the periphery of 100 meters around hospitals, courts, nursing homes, religious places and educational institutes. The residents should not order crackers online, Dr Gupta said.

The residents should be precautions that the sound of the crackers should not be more than 125 decibels while the having dangerous contents like barium salt, lithium, mercury etc should be avoided, Dr Gupta added.

District collector Sunil Chavan said that although, there is not a complete ban on the crackers, the residents should use the crackers during Diwali considering the environment issue, he appealed.

Resident deputy district collector Shashikant Hadgal, AMC additional commissioner B B Nemane and others were present during the press conference.