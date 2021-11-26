Vaccination and health check up at Kamlapur

Aurangabad, Nov 26:

Constitution day was celebrated in the presence of district collector Sunil Chavan on Friday in Kamlapur under Jogeshwari group gram panchayat. On this occasion, Chavan reviewed the vaccination campaign and created awareness among the citizens.

Speaking on the occasion, Chavan said the danger of coronavirus has not been averted. Hence everybody must get vaccinated. The administration has undertaken a massive vaccination campaign throughout the district. Gram panchayat members, government officials and social activists must create awareness among the citizens regarding vaccination. An oath was administered to the present by Tehsildar Satish Soni. Nearly 225 citizens were administered vaccines on the occasion and 150 people participated in the health check up camps. Zilla Parishad chief executive officer Nilesh Gatne, block development officer Vijay Pardeshi, Sarpanch Gajanan Bomble, social activist Yashwant Shirsath, Amol Lohekar and citizens were present.