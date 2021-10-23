Vaccination camp MP Law College under Mission Yuva Swasth

Aurangabad, Oct 23:

A camp will be organised at M P Law College on October 25 and 29 to vaccinate students under the Mission Yuva Swasth campaign.

It may be noted that the State Government granted permission to reopen the colleges for students from October 20. As per the norms, fully Covid vaccinated students are only allowed to attend actual classes in the colleges.

So, the National Service Scheme (NSS) unit of MP Law College and Health Department of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) will jointly hold a vaccination camp for students and the general public in the college under the campaign.

College Principal Dr C M Rao, Vice-Principal Shrikishan More, Dr Aparna Kottapalle, NSS Programme Officers Abhay Jadhav, Dr Anju Singh, teaching and non-teaching staff members, NSS volunteers are taking the efforts for the camp. The organisers have appealed to students and civilians to avail the camp.