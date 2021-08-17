Vaccination centres increased up to 70; 18 K doses available

Aurangabad, Aug 17:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) carried out vaccination at 43 places in the city on Tuesday. A total of 7,096 citizens were vaccination today.

The AMC has stock of 18,000 doses of Covishield and Covaxin.

The Civic body on Tuesday decided to increase the number of centres.

Health officer Dr Paras Mandalecha said that number of vaccination centres were increased up to 70 for Wednesday.

The name of some of vaccination centres is as follows;

Hanuman Mandir-Ramnagar

Dhoot Hospital-Chikalthana

Vande Mataram School- Pundaliknagar

Jeevan Vikas Pratishthan, Jaybhavani Nagar

Shri Sant Vishrambaba School, Nandanvan Colony

Smita’s Hospital, TV Center Road

Kasbekar Hospital

Foster College

AMC School- Kailasnagar

Chhatrapati Hall, Pisadevi Road

Balaji Mangal Karyalaya

Dnyan Sadhana Coaching Classes

Varad Children's Hospital

Red Cross Society, Opp.MCED

AMC School-Pirbazaar

AMC School- Chikalthana

Agrasen Vidyamandir-Itkheda

DKMM College-Maqbara Road

Mayur Park-Disha Society,

Jagrut Hanuman Mandir, Shrikrishnanagar N-9

Shripad Hospital, N-8

Chhatrapati School, Balkrishnanagar

Umang Hospital-Shivajinagar

Gade Hospital

Garware Community Hall N-7

Alankar Hall

St John Public School

CSMSS College, Kanchanwadi