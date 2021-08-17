Vaccination centres increased up to 70; 18 K doses available
Aurangabad, Aug 17:
The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) carried out vaccination at 43 places in the city on Tuesday. A total of 7,096 citizens were vaccination today.
The AMC has stock of 18,000 doses of Covishield and Covaxin.
The Civic body on Tuesday decided to increase the number of centres.
Health officer Dr Paras Mandalecha said that number of vaccination centres were increased up to 70 for Wednesday.
The name of some of vaccination centres is as follows;
Hanuman Mandir-Ramnagar
Dhoot Hospital-Chikalthana
Vande Mataram School- Pundaliknagar
Jeevan Vikas Pratishthan, Jaybhavani Nagar
Shri Sant Vishrambaba School, Nandanvan Colony
Smita’s Hospital, TV Center Road
Kasbekar Hospital
Foster College
AMC School- Kailasnagar
Chhatrapati Hall, Pisadevi Road
Balaji Mangal Karyalaya
Dnyan Sadhana Coaching Classes
Varad Children's Hospital
Red Cross Society, Opp.MCED
AMC School-Pirbazaar
AMC School- Chikalthana
Agrasen Vidyamandir-Itkheda
DKMM College-Maqbara Road
Mayur Park-Disha Society,
Jagrut Hanuman Mandir, Shrikrishnanagar N-9
Shripad Hospital, N-8
Chhatrapati School, Balkrishnanagar
Umang Hospital-Shivajinagar
Gade Hospital
Garware Community Hall N-7
Alankar Hall
St John Public School
CSMSS College, Kanchenwadi