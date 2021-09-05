Vaccination scam mastermind still at large

Aurangabad, Sept 5:

A case of giving certificates to 16 persons without taking Corona vaccines was unveiled on August 27. The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) lodged a complaint against an unidentified person in this regard. However, the police have failed to trace the mastermind of the scam even after ten days.

Many people are still afraid of vaccines due to misconceptions prevalent in society. The AMC had not taken any concrete measure to create awareness about the vaccines among the people.

Moreover, the government officers and private organisations had made the vaccines mandatory for the employees. Hence, people sought a way out to avert vaccination.

On August 27, in all 55 persons were vaccinated in the DKMM College vaccination centre at Pahadsinghpura between 10 am and 12 noon. However, by 1 pm, the employee noticed that instead of 55 persons, 71 persons were shown on the server. These additional 16 persons received the vaccination certificate without taking the vaccines.

The administration closed this centre as soon as it came to know about the incident. As per the preliminary investigation, no AMC employee was found guilty in the case.

AMC lodged a complainant at the Begumpura police station, but the mastermind of the scam is still at large. PI Prashant Potdar said that the investigation is going on while the accused will be behind bars soon.