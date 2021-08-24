Vaibhav Ingole gets foreign education scholarship
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 24, 2021 07:05 PM2021-08-24T19:05:09+5:302021-08-24T19:05:09+5:30
Aurangabad, Aug 24: Vaibhav Vinod Ingole was selected for Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj Scholarship to take education abroad. He will ...
Aurangabad, Aug 24:
Vaibhav Vinod Ingole was selected for Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj Scholarship to take education abroad. He will undertake studies in MS in Management and Systems at New York University, USA) for two years from the academic year 2021-22.
The Social Welfare Department of the State will bear fees, accommodation, food, other living expenses, and contingency allowance.