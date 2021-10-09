Valuables worth Rs 2.37 lakh stolen from retd police officer’s house

Aurangabad, Oct 9:

Cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 2.37 lakh were stolen from the house of a retired police officer at Ansar Colony, Padegaon, on October 6. A case was registered with Cantonment Police Station, at 9 pm, on Friday.

Police inspector (PI) of crime branch Avinash Aghav and API Manoj Shinde and their received information that Shaikh Aftab Shaikh Munir (19, Ansar Colony, Padegaon) committed a theft at a house of police officer Shama Niyaz Ahmed Shaikh in Ansar Colony on October 6.

Acting on a tip-off, the police searched the house of Shaikh Aftab and found a gold chain, ring, two bangles, earrings and other ornaments worth Rs 1.87 lakh. Shaikh Aftab stole cash and 41.45 gm gold ornaments worth Rs 2.37 lakh.

The crime branch handed him over to Cantonment Police Station.

PI Aghav, API Shine, constable Santosh Sonawne, Chandrakant Gavli, Bhagwan Shilote, Vishal Patil, Vilas Muthe, Ramesh Gaikwad carried out the action.

Investigation officer API Pandurang Bhaglie produced the accused in the court, which remanded Aftab judicial custody for four days.