Various programmes to be held in Marathwada Sahitya Sammelan

Aurangabad, Sept 20:

Various programmes, including books exhibition, a direct interview, storytelling, Kavi-Sammelans, symposiums and plays, will be organised in the two-day 41st Marathwada Sahitya Sammelan’ (MSS).

Chairman of the reception committee Dr Rajesh Karpe said that the outgoing president of MSS Rushikesh Kamble would inaugurate the books exhibition at 9.30 am on September 25, the first day of the meet. The main inaugural ceremony will be hosted at 10 am.

Public Works Department Minister Ashok Chavan will inaugurate it.

Noted novelist Babu Biradar is president of the event. MLC Satish Chavan and chairman of the Board of Trustees of Marathwada Sahitya Parishad Madhukarrao Muley will grace the event.

The poetry presentation programme would be held at the stage-I of Yashwantrao Chavan Auditorium while Sanjivni Tadegaon will preside over Kavi Sammelaln. A symposium on ‘Reliability of Mass Media in Today’s Time’ be conducted on the evening of the first day. Noted thinker Jaidev Dole will guide the participants.

Senior journalist Nandkishor Patil, Sanjay Awate, Alka Dhupkar, Ravindra Kesarkar, Vaijnath Anmulwad will participate. A play ‘Live-in-Relationship. A total of for symposium and two Kavi-Sammelans included in the programmes.