Various programmes to be held on Eid-E-Miland-Un-Nabi

Aurangabad, Oct 12:

Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi Organising Committee will organise various programmes in the city on October 19 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammed (PBUH).

The Eid-e-Milad was not celebrated during the last two years because of the Covid situation. A meeting of the committee was held at Shahganj Masjid recently.

In the meeting, it was decided to celebrate the birth anniversary of the last Prophet of Islam Mohammed (PBUH) this year by organising different programmes.

Some roads in the old city will be illuminated while the panel has sought permission for the ‘Julus-e-Mohammdi’ procession.

Thousands of Muslim brethren participate in the procession every year

The procession was not taken during the past two years due to pandemic virus spread.

The committee members feel that there should not be any objection to the process as the number of Covid patients has come down in the city.

Coordination Committee convener Dr Shaikh Murtuza said that efforts were being made to take permission from the police department for the procession.

On getting permission, the procession will be taken out from Hazrat Nizamuddin Chowk and will return to the same place via Shahganj Chaman, Raja Bazaar, Nawabpura, Jinsi, Jinsi Chowk, Qaiser Colony, Champa Chowk, Shah Bazaar, Manzoorpura, Lota Karanja, Buddhiline, Juna Bazaar, City Chowk, Saraf and near Gandhi Statue.

Later, a flag will be hoisted and ‘Salam’ will be offered. Ahle Sunnat Waljamat, Raza Academy, Sunni Dawat-e-Islam, Tahfuze Khatma-e-Nabuvat, Tahfuze Sunnat Waljamat, Mutawallis, Sajjades and Masha-e-khin of various dargahs, members of Shia and Bohra Jamaat will participate in it.

Dr Shaikh Murtuza, secretary Mohammed Asadullah Khan Tarrar, adv Ziauddin Biyabani, Hamidullah Khan Tarrar, Qazi Arefuddin, Mazhar Shuttari, Mukarrma Baughwala, Shaikh Ashfaq Iqbal, Qazi Shakil, Shaikh Asif Ali, Shaikh Shehbaz, Shaikh Sohel, Dr Syed Mohamm Ali and representatives of different organisations were present.

Box

Stress on social initiatives

“There is a shortage of blood in the city because of Covid, dengue and other epidemics spread.

Stress will be laid on blood donation camp, ‘annadan, sharbat distribution, health check camps will be organised on the occasion of birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammed,” Dr Murtuza said.